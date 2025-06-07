Promising Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 4th

UnitedHealth Group, Robinhood Markets, Wells Fargo & Company, Berkshire Hathaway, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Coinbase Global, and Uber Technologies are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerage houses, asset managers and other similar institutions. Their performance is closely tied to interest-rate movements, credit conditions and overall economic health, and they often attract investors seeking both income (via dividends) and exposure to the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,692. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.42. The company has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,529,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,556,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,778,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416,680. The firm has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.19. 2,213,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,432. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.33 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 43,463,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,615,658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.00. 3,362,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,294. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,782,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,579,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Further Reading