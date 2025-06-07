Promising Penny Stocks To Consider – June 5th

ZenaTech, BigBear.ai, and Ryvyl are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices—traditionally under $5 per share—and often do so on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Their low liquidity, limited public disclosure and high price volatility make them a particularly risky investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

ZenaTech stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 134,092,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,397. ZenaTech has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,121,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,437,180. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Ryvyl (RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

Shares of Ryvyl stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 443,087,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.22. Ryvyl has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

