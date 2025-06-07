Promising Telecom Stocks To Follow Today – June 5th

Broadcom, Zscaler, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, and AT&T are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares in companies that deliver voice, data and internet services via wired, wireless or satellite networks—including mobile carriers, broadband providers and network infrastructure firms. Investors often view them as sources of reliable dividend income and growth potential driven by expanding network coverage and rising data usage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.80. 21,046,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,842,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 213.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.40. 1,443,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,158. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $303.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,202.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.18.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,445,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,022.25. The stock had a trading volume of 414,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,522. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $676.19 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $910.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $974.82. The company has a market capitalization of $211.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE T traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 15,116,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,619,278. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38.

