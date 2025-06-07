Promising Travel Stocks To Follow Today – June 5th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, SoFi Technologies, Booking, BigBear.ai, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Tractor Supply are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, online booking platforms and car‐rental firms. Investors buy travel stocks to gain exposure to the economic cycle of consumer travel spending, which can be sensitive to factors like fuel prices, geopolitical events and seasonal demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $42.05 on Thursday, hitting $1,009.64. 2,196,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $991.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $978.09. The company has a market cap of $447.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.51. 12,593,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984,881. The company has a market cap of $285.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.35.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 58,977,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,787,439. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $5,556.55. The company had a trading volume of 106,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,141. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,637.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,952.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,925.27. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 108,121,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,909,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

NCLH stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,200,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,566,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,683,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

