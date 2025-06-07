ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $15.55. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 7,489 shares trading hands.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

About ProShares Short SmallCap600

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

