ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 29,815.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,734 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

