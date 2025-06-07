Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 125,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 39.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 184,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $16.74 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

