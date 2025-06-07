Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE PUK opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. Prudential has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 5.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 38.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Prudential by 29.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 70.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

