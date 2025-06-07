Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 899 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

