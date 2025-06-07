Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 1,066 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,272. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

