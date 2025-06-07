Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 1,105 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

