Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,768 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 702,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 461,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 358,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,251,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 301,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,710 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 700,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 136,624 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $38,250.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $362,472.68. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 162,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,970.10. This represents a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE NUS opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

