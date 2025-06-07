Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
NYSE NBR opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBR
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nabors Industries
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.