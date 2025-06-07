Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $110,000 Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 973.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NECB opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.45. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 29.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

