Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ON24 were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Trading Up 0.1%

ON24 stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.66. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

ON24 declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock bought 38,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $220,147.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,348,354.46. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $204,995.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,164,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,548,201.16. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 503,070 shares of company stock worth $2,794,918 and sold 209,822 shares worth $1,142,448. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

