Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 214,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Stock Up 4.3%

GTN stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

