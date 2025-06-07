Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 143.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 178.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $364,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,458,948.35. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $66,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,767.60. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,005 shares of company stock worth $2,205,614. 55.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PC Connection Stock Up 1.1%

PC Connection stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $77.19.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

