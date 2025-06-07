Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $27,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,493 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,632,000 after acquiring an additional 594,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FormFactor by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,861,000 after buying an additional 585,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 981,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 569,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,575,000 after buying an additional 484,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.1%

FormFactor stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,560. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

