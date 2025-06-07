Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $31,000 in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RADCOM from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. RADCOM Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.75.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

