Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $42,000 in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.74). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 426.67%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,750.08. This trade represents a 11.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BCB Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

