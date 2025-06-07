Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $61,000 in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caledonia Mining Trading Down 3.7%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $18.58 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $357.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.68.
Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Caledonia Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CMCL
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.