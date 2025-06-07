Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $69,000 in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of biote by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in biote by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in biote by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in biote by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at biote

In related news, major shareholder Guines Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,820,938 shares in the company, valued at $12,303,420.36. This trade represents a 24.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Mark Cone purchased 38,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $147,843.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,829 shares in the company, valued at $624,016.52. The trade was a 31.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,412,080 shares of company stock worth $4,598,190 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.16. biote Corp. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. biote had a net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. Research analysts forecast that biote Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

