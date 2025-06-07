Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $96,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Black Hills by 1,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 0.2%

BKH opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Black Hills

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.