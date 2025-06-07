Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $43,000 Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Energizer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Energizer by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Energizer by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.38%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

