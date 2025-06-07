Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Acushnet Price Performance

Acushnet stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $703.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

