Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,286 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 650,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 398,303 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 130,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 98,439 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBC stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBC shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

