Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 14,483 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yalla Group by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 156,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yalla Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 214,625 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group Stock Performance

NYSE YALA opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.88 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%.

(Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.