Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 273 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $90.31 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.22 per share, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,920. This represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,416.50. This represents a 0.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,571 shares of company stock worth $2,279,714. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.