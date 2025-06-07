Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,744,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,606,000 after purchasing an additional 394,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 926,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after buying an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sphere Entertainment

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on Sphere Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $280.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.01 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

