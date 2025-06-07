Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atkore were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Atkore by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NYSE ATKR opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $153.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

