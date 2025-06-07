Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,678 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in HBT Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HBT Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

