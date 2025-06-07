Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,514 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 347,436 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

