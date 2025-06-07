Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 890 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 376,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of WWW stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

