Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $89,000 Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

CRCT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $162.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 23,813 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $128,590.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,307,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,862,238.80. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 425,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,894 over the last 90 days. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

