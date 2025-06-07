Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Cinemark by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cinemark by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Cinemark by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE CNK opened at $32.09 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

