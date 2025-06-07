Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 948,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 1.9%

PBYI stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.