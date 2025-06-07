PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2027 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Down 1.3%

PVH stock opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. PVH has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $122.02. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 807,301 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PVH by 179,164.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,373,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,035,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.