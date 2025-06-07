PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $65.46 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. PVH’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in PVH by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.