PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Bank of America

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. PVH’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PVH by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 179,164.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 759,656 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.