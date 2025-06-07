Q4 Earnings Forecast for Home Depot Issued By Zacks Research

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.26 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.35 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $367.45 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $323.93 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

