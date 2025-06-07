Q4 EPS Estimates for Five Below Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $137.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

