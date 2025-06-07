Quad/Graphics’ (QUAD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.90 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QUAD. Wall Street Zen raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 2.5%

QUAD stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.05 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,518,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 634,315 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 185,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.