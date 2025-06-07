Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Quantum Biopharma Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of QNTM stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.55. Quantum Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Get Quantum Biopharma alerts:

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quantum Biopharma will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Biopharma

About Quantum Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quantum Biopharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quantum Biopharma Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNTM Free Report ) by 163.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 3.60% of Quantum Biopharma worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.