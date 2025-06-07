Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.92 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.49). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 257.92 ($3.49), with a volume of 12,465 shares changing hands.
Quartix Technologies Trading Up 1.5%
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.74.
Quartix Technologies Company Profile
Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.
We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.
