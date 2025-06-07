Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.92 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.49). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 257.92 ($3.49), with a volume of 12,465 shares changing hands.

Quartix Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.74.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

