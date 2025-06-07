Qudian (NYSE:QD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Qudian to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Qudian Stock Down 1.2%

QD stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $498.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qudian by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

