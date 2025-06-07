Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 7,447.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,631 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rambus by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rambus by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,500,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,778,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $69.15.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,433.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,221.84. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

