RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of RBB opened at $17.07 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.25). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.98 million. Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

