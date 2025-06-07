REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stake Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 15.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,064.73. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

