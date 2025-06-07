Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.30. Regis Resources shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 2,865 shares.

Regis Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns interest in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Featured Stories

