Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,863.80 ($52.27) and traded as high as GBX 3,978 ($53.81). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,955.20 ($53.51), with a volume of 1,577,990 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,770 ($64.53) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Relx
Relx Price Performance
Insider Activity at Relx
In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 876 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,970 ($53.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,777.20 ($47,047.08). 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Relx Company Profile
RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.
Featured Articles
