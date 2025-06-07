Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,863.80 ($52.27) and traded as high as GBX 3,978 ($53.81). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,955.20 ($53.51), with a volume of 1,577,990 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,770 ($64.53) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Relx Price Performance

Insider Activity at Relx

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,954.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,863.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The firm has a market cap of £73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 876 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,970 ($53.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,777.20 ($47,047.08). 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relx Company Profile

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

